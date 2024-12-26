RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:OPP remained flat at $8.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 102,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

