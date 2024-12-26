Ronan Cox Buys 3,204 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Ronan Cox bought 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,457.54).

Zotefoams Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 308 ($3.86) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 352.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 279.73 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 595.20 ($7.47).

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

