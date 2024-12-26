Ronan Cox Buys 3,204 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Ronan Cox bought 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,457.54).
Zotefoams Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 308 ($3.86) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 352.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 279.73 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 595.20 ($7.47).
About Zotefoams
