Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 23,960 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,505,753.86. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $688,125.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $461,161.85.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12.

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $425,085.00.

Samsara Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Samsara by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 193.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Samsara by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 2,787.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Our Latest Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.