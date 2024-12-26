Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPPJY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Sappi has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

