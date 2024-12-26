SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the November 30th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCWorx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.58 on Thursday. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 89.71% and a negative net margin of 108.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.