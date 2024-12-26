Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for Fortive Q1 Earnings

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortive in a report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. This represents a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.