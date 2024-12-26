Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Rises By 5,100.0%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppYea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APYP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,180. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc, a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app.

