Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Rises By 5,100.0%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APYP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,180. AppYea has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About AppYea
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AppYea
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.