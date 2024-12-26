Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declines By 98.1%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SNSR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 3,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.