Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declines By 98.1%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SNSR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 3,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.