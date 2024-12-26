Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 65.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ PSCU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
