Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 65.4%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCUGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 423.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $784,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

