Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 65.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 423.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $784,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.