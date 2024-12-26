Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 89.1%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 845,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Keppel DC REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.79.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
