Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Drops By 78.8%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LGYRF stock remained flat at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers smart and non-smart electricity, prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; prepayment solutions; load control devices; street light controllers; and distribution automation, system deployment, and managed network solutions.

