Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Decreases By 81.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MALJF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

