Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Decreases By 81.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of MALJF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Aerospace
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.