Short Interest in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Drops By 67.9%

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
NXG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 11,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $53.84.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.74%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,700.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Further Reading
