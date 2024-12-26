Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Drops By 75.4%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prysmian Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 23,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Prysmian has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $37.44.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

