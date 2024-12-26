Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Drops By 75.4%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Prysmian Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 23,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Prysmian has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $37.44.
About Prysmian
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prysmian
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Stock Average Calculator
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.