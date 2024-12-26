Short Interest in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Declines By 62.1%

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the November 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Strawberry Fields REIT

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,762,500. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Moishe Gubin purchased 112,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,670. This represents a 19.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 154,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,276 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of STRW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 10,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,922. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

