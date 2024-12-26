Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Increases By 231.0%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF accounts for 0.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

UTWO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 8,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $48.86.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.