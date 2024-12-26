Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Increases By 360.7%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 360.7% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 11,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

