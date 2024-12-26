Short Interest in Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Declines By 82.6%

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,208,000 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the November 30th total of 35,585,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Weimob Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEMXF remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Weimob has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

About Weimob

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

