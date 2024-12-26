Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Declines By 76.6%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.