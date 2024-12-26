Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SHPH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,963. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.