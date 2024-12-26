Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.04. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 16,047 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

