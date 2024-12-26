Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.40. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 83,301 shares.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$32.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.35.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

