Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush cut Snowflake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at $123,625,813. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $306,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,867,735. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,614 shares of company stock worth $48,389,953 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after acquiring an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.