SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Up 2,794.6% in December

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 2,794.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SOL Global Investments stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 19,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,391. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

