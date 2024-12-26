StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.