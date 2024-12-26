StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Buy

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $240.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day moving average is $224.06. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Title has a one year low of $146.41 and a one year high of $290.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 55.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

