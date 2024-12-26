StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in StoneCo by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in StoneCo by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

