StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
StoneCo Stock Performance
Shares of STNE opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.46.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
