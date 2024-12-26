Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Head-To-Head Review

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $38.66 million 27.21 $99.86 million ($0.22) -24.32 Teck Resources $16.66 billion 1.27 $1.78 billion $0.66 62.39

This table compares Energy Fuels and Teck Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67% Teck Resources 3.32% 6.37% 3.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Teck Resources 0 5 5 1 2.64

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.88%. Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $65.29, indicating a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Energy Fuels on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

