Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.

Separately, Barclays raised Temenos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

