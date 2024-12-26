Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

