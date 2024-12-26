The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.26 and traded as high as $30.79. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 39,268 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $843.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,962 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

