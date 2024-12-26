Tivic Health Systems Issues CEO Letter Highlighting Progress and Future Plans

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) recently released its CEO letter to shareholders, detailing key developments in 2024 and outlining expectations for the upcoming year. The company, specializing in bioelectronic medicine, highlighted advancements in its commercial business and focused entry into Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) technology.

During 2024, Tivic Health saw significant enhancements in its commercial operations, including the launch of ClearUP 2.0, strengthened partnerships with industry giants like McKesson and Cardinal Health, and notable improvements in customer engagement and product quality. These efforts resulted in a spike in customer reviews, reduced defect-related returns, and optimized supply chain management, reflecting a marked increase in gross margins.

The company’s strategic move towards Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) technology emerged as a focal point in 2024. While traditional VNS methods often require surgical implants, Tivic Health is pioneering a non-invasive approach through its non-invasive cervical VNS (ncVNS) system. This innovation has shown promising results in driving clinically significant changes in brain, cardiac, and nervous system activities, indicating effective vagus nerve engagement.

Following a successful pilot study in partnership with the Feinstein Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine, Tivic Health initiated a second collaborative study to further optimize ncVNS parameters. The ongoing research aims to refine stimulation techniques, with positive early results reinforcing confidence as the company prepares to advance into clinical trials targeting specific medical conditions in 2025.

Tivic Health’s diligent focus on R&D has led to a robust IP portfolio, comprising 16 issued patents and 10 pending patents across multiple jurisdictions. As the company continues to expand its intellectual property protections globally, it remains committed to driving innovation in bioelectronic medicine.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tivic Health aims to enhance shareholder value through the progression of its clinical programs for ncVNS, alongside exploring opportunities to bolster cash flow from its ClearUP business. The company plans to pursue disease-specific clinical trials, a key step towards securing regulatory approvals for potential groundbreaking treatments. Moreover, Tivic Health is evaluating strategies to ensure Nasdaq listing compliance, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns.

CEO Jennifer Ernst expressed gratitude to the dedicated Tivic Health team, investors, collaborators, and supporters, emphasizing the company’s mission to revolutionize medicine positively. With a strong foundation and promising prospects on the horizon, Tivic Health anticipates a transformative journey ahead in 2025.

