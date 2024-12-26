Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.43, but opened at $195.97. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $195.03, with a volume of 305,981 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

