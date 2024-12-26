Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.43, but opened at $195.97. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $195.03, with a volume of 305,981 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
