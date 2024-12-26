Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evolv Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %
Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.67.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
