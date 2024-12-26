TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF (NYSEARCA:HFSP) Declares Dividend of $0.31

TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF (NYSEARCA:HFSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3065 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HFSP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.