Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $392,000.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,442,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,076,841.60. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $960,225.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,671. The stock has a market cap of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TZOO

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Travelzoo by 103.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.