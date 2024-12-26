Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG) Short Interest Update

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tungray Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Tungray Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tungray Technologies Stock Performance

TRSG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 43,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Tungray Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

About Tungray Technologies

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

