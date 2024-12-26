USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. USD Partners shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 41,219 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

