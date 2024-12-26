Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.93 and traded as high as C$6.65. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 105,803 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Valeura Energy Stock Performance
About Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
