Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ (VNDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

VNDA stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,184.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

