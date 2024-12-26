Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $256.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.44.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $217.43 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.16.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

