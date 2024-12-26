Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 4,943.6% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Victoria Stock Up 13.5 %
VCCTF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,233. Victoria has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.
Victoria Company Profile
