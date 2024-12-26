Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Update

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 4,943.6% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Victoria Stock Up 13.5 %

VCCTF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,233. Victoria has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

