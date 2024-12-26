Victory Clean Energy Announces Board and Executive Changes – indicates New Direction

On December 26, 2024, Victory Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) detailing significant changes within the company. The document disclosed several key developments that are expected to drive the company in a new direction moving forward.

Firstly, James W. McGinley, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Victory Clean Energy, tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors on December 15, 2024. This departure was part of an agreement where Mr. McGinley expressed his intention to explore other business opportunities. Concurrently, Don Turner, the Chief Operating Officer, also resigned on the same date under a similar arrangement to pursue alternate ventures.

In response to these resignations, the company revealed that Christopher Headrick, the Executive Chairman, would be temporarily assuming the responsibilities of the principal executive officer until a replacement is appointed. Alongside these changes, an employment agreement with Neil Goulden, the current Director and Chief Administrative Officer, was revised and executed. The new agreement specifies a one-year term with a base annual salary of $100,000 and includes a termination penalty clause gradually diminishing to zero by the agreement’s end.

Furthermore, another employment agreement was put in place with Paul Powers, the Chief Development Officer, also entailing a one-year term with a base annual salary of $100,000. Both employment agreements were submitted as exhibits in the Form 8-K filing, indicating a strategic shift in the company’s leadership structure and operational focus.

While these changes represent a significant transformation within Victory Clean Energy, it remains to be seen how these adjustments will impact the company’s trajectory in the coming months. Investors and industry watchers will likely keep a close eye on how the organization navigates these transitions and whether they lead to notable strategic shifts or operational enhancements.

In conclusion, Victory Clean Energy’s recent filings suggest a period of transition and transformation within the company, highlighting a strategic repositioning that could shape its future endeavors. With key executives departing and new employment agreements being established, the company appears to be gearing up for a fresh chapter in its corporate journey.

