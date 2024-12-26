VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VSMV stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

