Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.89). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.41) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.05, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 751.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,097.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,341,527.66). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,359.84). Insiders acquired a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

