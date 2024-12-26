Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.87 and traded as low as $71.28. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.