Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

12/19/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $369.00 to $424.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

12/9/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $410.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $408.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $294.00.

11/6/2024 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $324.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $372.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.85. 182,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,672. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.20 and its 200 day moving average is $317.82. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.52 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

