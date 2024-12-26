WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 35,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 81,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

WildBrain Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

