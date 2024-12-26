WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

CXSE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 23,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

