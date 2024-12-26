Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in December

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Worley Price Performance
OTCMKTS WYGPY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Worley has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.
About Worley
