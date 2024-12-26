Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in December

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Worley Price Performance

OTCMKTS WYGPY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Worley has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

